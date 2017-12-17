Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Nearing return
McQuaid (leg) is in contention to play Monday against Columbus, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Monday will mark a week's time since McQuaid began practicing fully after breaking his leg Oct. 19. Boston should provide an additional update about McQuaid's potential to play after Monday's morning skate. If the veteran defenseman is able to go, expect him to take Matt Grzelcyk's place in the lineup, though McQuaid -- who's never scored more than three goals or 15 points in a season -- doesn't deserve much fantasy consideration.
