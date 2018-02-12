Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Nets first goal in almost a year
McQuaid scored his first goal since Feb.12, 2007 and racked up 18 PIM in Sunday 's win over the Devils.
McQuaid has only appeared in 18 games this season due to a leg injury, collecting two points and 44 PIM. The third-pairing blueliner is known for his physical play and doesn't offer much in terms of offensive production. McQuaid has never surpassed 15 points in his NHL career, so unless your league relies solely on PIM and defensive categories, it's best to steer clear of the rearguard in fantasy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...