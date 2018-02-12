McQuaid scored his first goal since Feb.12, 2007 and racked up 18 PIM in Sunday 's win over the Devils.

McQuaid has only appeared in 18 games this season due to a leg injury, collecting two points and 44 PIM. The third-pairing blueliner is known for his physical play and doesn't offer much in terms of offensive production. McQuaid has never surpassed 15 points in his NHL career, so unless your league relies solely on PIM and defensive categories, it's best to steer clear of the rearguard in fantasy.