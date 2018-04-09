McQuaid finished up the 2017-18 regular season with one goal and four points, to go along with 62 PIM in 38 games.

McQuaid remains off the fantasy radar in leagues that don't factor in hits, blocks and penalty minutes, but the 31-year-old's rugged play and willingness to stand up for his teammates add a useful dimension to the Boston blue line corps heading into the postseason. McQuaid remains under contract with the Bruins for the 2018-19 campaign, but it's possible that the team could consider moving the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder this coming offseason, with some youngsters poised to make runs at roster spots next fall.