McQuaid (leg) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, McQuaid is getting close to returning to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Jets for his next opportunity to do so. Once cleared, the 31-year-old blueliner will likely settle into a bottom-pairing role for the Bruins.