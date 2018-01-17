McQuaid (leg) will rejoin the lineup against Montreal on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

McQuaid has been sidelined for the past 36 games due to his leg ailment, though he was medically cleared in late December. It took Kevan Miller picking up an illness for the Bruins to decide it was time to activate McQuaid off injured reserve. Look for the defenseman to slot into the third pairing alongside Matt Grzelcyk.