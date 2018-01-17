Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Set to return Wednesday
McQuaid (leg) will rejoin the lineup against Montreal on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
McQuaid has been sidelined for the past 36 games due to his leg ailment, though he was medically cleared in late December. It took Kevan Miller picking up an illness for the Bruins to decide it was time to activate McQuaid off injured reserve. Look for the defenseman to slot into the third pairing alongside Matt Grzelcyk.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...