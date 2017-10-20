Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Sidelined by broken fibula
McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
The rugged blueliner has surgery on tap Monday and is expected to miss approximately eight weeks, per GM Don Sweeney. With McQuaid out, Paul Postma is now in line to enter the B's blue line mix after having been a healthy scratch all season. Additionally, Matt Grzelcyk, Rob O'Gara and Tommy Cross are candidates for a recall should the Bruins wish to continue to carry seven healthy defensemen on their roster.
