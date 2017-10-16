McQuaid (knee) had to be helped off of the ice late in Sunday's contest against Vegas.

Late in the closing minutes, McQuaid was struck in the inner knee by a slap shot that appeared to miss his pads. So far in the 2017-18 season, McQuaid has recorded nine hits and four blocked shots while also contributing an assist. He'll aim to return Thursday against Vancouver, and should be considered day-to-day at the moment.