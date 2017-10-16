Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Suffers injury Sunday
McQuaid (knee) had to be helped off of the ice late in Sunday's contest against Vegas.
Late in the closing minutes, McQuaid was struck in the inner knee by a slap shot that appeared to miss his pads. So far in the 2017-18 season, McQuaid has recorded nine hits and four blocked shots while also contributing an assist. He'll aim to return Thursday against Vancouver, and should be considered day-to-day at the moment.
