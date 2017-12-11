Bruins' Adam McQuaid: Takes part in full practice
McQuaid practiced fully Monday, which was the first time doing so since suffering a broken leg Oct. 19.
McQuaid has been skating without contact for close to two weeks at this point and a return to the lineup seems quite close following Monday's development. While the Bruins haven't given any explicit timeline for McQuaid's return as of now, you can expect that to change as the veteran blueliner continues to practice.
