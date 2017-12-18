McQuaid (leg) won't play Monday night against the Blue Jackets.

Per coach Bruce Cassidy, McQuaid is getting close, so it's possible that the rugged blueliner could re-join the B's lineup as soon as Tuesday night against the Sabres. With one helper and 12 PIM in six games this season, McQuaid is not on the fantasy radar in leagues that don't factor in hits, blocks and penalty minutes, but the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder's physical play and sound positioning provide a steadying presence on the team's back line whenever he's able to play.