McQuiad (leg) has been ruled out against the Jets on Thursday.

While he won't suit up versus Winnipeg, McQuaid could be available for Saturday's matchup with the Red Wings. It's been a long road back for the defenseman, who last played Oct. 19 and has missed a total of 26 games so far. Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller would seem to be the most likely candidates to get bounced from the lineup once McQuaid is given the all-clear.