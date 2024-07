Regula signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Friday.

Regula has logged just 22 NHL games with the most recent outing coming during the 2022-23 campaign when he was with the Blackhawks. The fact that the 23-year-old defenseman racked up 26 points in 55 games for AHL Providence last year could earn him a look during training camp, but fantasy players should be expecting Regula to spend the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors with AHL Providence.