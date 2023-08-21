Chiasson signed a professional tryout agreement with Boston on Monday.
Chiasson notched six goals and nine points in 20 appearances with Detroit last season. The 32-year-old forward will attend training camp with the Bruins. If Chiasson manages to land a standard contract with Boston, he could see playing time on the power play.
