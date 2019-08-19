Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Lands tryout agreement

Petrovic secured a professional tryout agreement with the Bruins on Sunday, TSN reports.

Petrovic saw action in 35 games last season for the Panthers and Oilers, in which he tallied two assists, 26 PIM and 47 shots while averaging 16:32 of ice time. The Boston blue line is already stacked, but the team still hasn't agreed to terms on new deals for restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, so bringing Petrovic in on a PTO gives them an extra body for camp and potential cover in the event of a protracted holdout.