Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Lands tryout agreement
Petrovic secured a professional tryout agreement with the Bruins on Sunday, TSN reports.
Petrovic saw action in 35 games last season for the Panthers and Oilers, in which he tallied two assists, 26 PIM and 47 shots while averaging 16:32 of ice time. The Boston blue line is already stacked, but the team still hasn't agreed to terms on new deals for restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, so bringing Petrovic in on a PTO gives them an extra body for camp and potential cover in the event of a protracted holdout.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.