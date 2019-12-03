Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Leading defense

Petrovic leads all Providence Bruins defenders with 17 points in 23 games.

After securing a one-year contract off a professional tryout agreement with the Boston Bruins, Petrovic has been in the AHL since the start of the season. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, Boston is overflowing with NHL-ready defensemen. Petrovic is unlikely to see time in the NHL this season, but maybe able to translate his success into a contract in the big league this offseason.