Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Leading defense
Petrovic leads all Providence Bruins defenders with 17 points in 23 games.
After securing a one-year contract off a professional tryout agreement with the Boston Bruins, Petrovic has been in the AHL since the start of the season. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, Boston is overflowing with NHL-ready defensemen. Petrovic is unlikely to see time in the NHL this season, but maybe able to translate his success into a contract in the big league this offseason.
