Play

Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Signed then waived

Boston signed Petrovic to a contract and then placed him on waivers Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The Bruins obviously view Petrovic, who was attending their training camp on a professional tryout agreement, as a worthwhile depth piece, but don't currently consider him one of their top seven defensemen. The 27-year-old will split time between the AHL and NHL in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories