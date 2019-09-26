Bruins' Alex Petrovic: Signed then waived
Boston signed Petrovic to a contract and then placed him on waivers Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
The Bruins obviously view Petrovic, who was attending their training camp on a professional tryout agreement, as a worthwhile depth piece, but don't currently consider him one of their top seven defensemen. The 27-year-old will split time between the AHL and NHL in 2019-20.
