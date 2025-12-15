Steeves scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Steeves has dropped back into a bottom-six role now that David Pastrnak is back up to speed after his undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old Steeves had gone three games without a point before breaking up Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid midway through the third period. For the season, Steeves has earned seven goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances.