Steeves was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Saturday.

After a productive first year of seeing regular playing time at the NHL level, Steeves will begin the 2026-27 campaign in the minors if he goes unclaimed. The 26-year-old winger was solid from his bottom-six role, where he posted nine goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, 144 hits and 27 blocked shots across 43 regular-season games. If he clears waivers over the next 24 hours, he'll likely play a large role for AHL Providence. Steeves will likely see some NHL playing time in 2026-27 if the Bruins' forward room runs into injury trouble.