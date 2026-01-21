Steeves signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Steeves has proved his mettle in his first full year at the NHL level, which has led to finding an everyday role with the Bruins since he was called up in mid-November. He's flashed the ability to heat up offensively, as shown when he posted three multi-point efforts across a five-game stretch between late November and early December. Overall, the 26-year-old winger has eight goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net, 117 hits and 22 blocked shots across 33 games this season. He should continue to supply decent category-coverage stats from a bottom-six role moving forward.