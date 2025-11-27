Steeves scored two goals, fired four shots on net and dished out four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Steeves had his best offensive performance of the season Wednesday, which was highlighted by scoring a shorthanded goal midway through the final period. With the pair of twine finders, the 25-year-old winger has three goals, four points, 15 shots on goal, 29 hits and 12 blocks through nine games this season. Since his call-up from AHL Providence, Steeves has been an efficient player in his limited role in Boston's bottom six. He's begun to play well alongside Fraser Minten, as both he and Steeves were brought in by the Bruins from Toronto in the last year. With a combination of recent point production, a chunk of power-play time, and added value with banger stats, Steeves is trending upwards in fantasy and could provide sneaky streaming value in deep leagues that reward physical play.