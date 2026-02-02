Steeves scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Steeves had been scratched for the previous two games, but he replaced Pavel Zacha (upper body) for the Stadium Series contest. The goal snapped a 15-game goal drought, and he had gone eight outings without a point entering Sunday. Steeves saw some top-six usage earlier in the season, but until his offense improves, he looks to be firmly in a bottom-six role. The 26-year-old is at nine goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net, 123 hits, 32 PIM, 25 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.