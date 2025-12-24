Steeves scored a power-play goal on two shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Steeves remains in the power-play mix despite dropping into a bottom-six role in recent games. It'll be tough for him to sustain his success from late November and early December without more proximity to Boston's best players, but he's done enough to stick around in the NHL. The 26-year-old is at eight goals, two helpers, 30 shots on net, 81 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances.