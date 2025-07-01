Bruins' Alex Steeves: Signs one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steeves penned a one-year, $850,000 deal with Boston on Tuesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Steeves has appeared in 14 NHL games during his four-year career with the Leafs but will now join the Bruins in the hopes of securing more opportunities. The B's added the likes of Matej Blumel, Tanner Jeannot and Viktor Arvidsson in various deals Tuesday, so Steeves faces an uphill battle to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Among Black Aces•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Sent to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Gets recalled Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Steeves: Recalled under emergency conditions•