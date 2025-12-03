Steeves scored two goals on his only two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old winger is getting a look on Boston's top line while David Pastrnak (undisclosed) is unavailable, and Steeves is taking full advantage. Tuesday's performance was the second time in the last four games that he's lit the lamp twice, and after managing just one goal in his first 14 NHL games over the prior four seasons while getting occasional cups of coffee with the Maple Leafs, Steeves now has five goals in 12 games as a Bruin while also racking up 42 hits. He's shown plenty of scoring acumen in the AHL, including 36 goals in 59 games for the Marlies in 2024-25, and while he'll get bumped from his current assignment as soon as Pastrnak is ready to return, Steeves might be making a case to stick around in a middle-six role.