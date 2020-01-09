Bruins' Alexey Solovyev: On the positive side in Atlanta
Solovyev leads all skaters on ECHL Atlanta with a plus-6 rating through 30 games.
The 25-year-old defender in his first year of professional hockey is one of only four skaters on the Bruins' ECHL team to be in the positives. Solovyev spent four years at NCAA Bentley, picking up 43 points and a minus-33 rating. He will likely get a shot with AHL Providence next season, but he is a ways away from seeing time in the NHL.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.