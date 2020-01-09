Bruins' Alexey Solovyev: On the positive side in Atlanta

Solovyev leads all skaters on ECHL Atlanta with a plus-6 rating through 30 games.

The 25-year-old defender in his first year of professional hockey is one of only four skaters on the Bruins' ECHL team to be in the positives. Solovyev spent four years at NCAA Bentley, picking up 43 points and a minus-33 rating. He will likely get a shot with AHL Providence next season, but he is a ways away from seeing time in the NHL.