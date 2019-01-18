The surgery that will sideline Bjork for 5-to-6 months addressed an issue in the same (left) shoulder that he had a season-ending procedure on last February, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

It's a tough break for one of the Bruins' top forward prospects, but hopefully what the team calls a "successful" procedure allows the 22-year-old to approach next season healthy enough to make a run for a full-time roster spot with the big club. The 2014 fifth-rounder has five goals and 15 points to his credit in 50 NHL games over the last two seasons, not eye-popping numbers, but the Notre Dame product has flashed potential at times, notably displaying swift skating ability and strong puck skills.