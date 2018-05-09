Bruins' Anders Bjork: Anticipating training camp return
Bjork (shoulder) expects to be ready for the start of next season's training camp.
Bjork revealed that the shoulder operation he underwent Feb. 20 was to correct an injury to the labrum in his left shoulder. He was given a six-month timetable for return at that point, so the update he gave at the Bruins' breakup day indicates that his recovery is more-or-less on track. Entering 2017-18, expectations were high for Bjork -- who made the leap to the NHL from the University of Notre Dame -- but he had a difficult time establishing himself as a surefire, top-six forward. All's not lost for Bjork though, as he'll enter the 2018-19 campaign stronger and with some professional experience under his belt. Bjork will almost undoubtedly exceed the four goals and eight assists he produced as a rookie in the upcoming season.
