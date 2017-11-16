Bruins' Anders Bjork: Appears on IR
Bjork (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve on Thursday, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The roster move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the rookie had already been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Los Angeles. Additionally, Bjork won't be reevaluated until Friday, so don't expect an update on his status for Saturday's matchup in San Jose until after he checks in with the medical staff.
