Bjork (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a red non-contact jersey.

The timeline on Bjork's recovery has been a bit hazy since he went down, so to see him get back on the ice gives the impression that his absence may not last too much longer. That said, the Wisconsin native will probably need to log a full-contact practice before he can be cleared for game action.

