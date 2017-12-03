Bjork (upper body) logged 11:55 worth of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

In his return to action, Bjork skated on a line with talented center David Krejci, while also seeing power play time. The 21-year-old winger has logged three goals and nine points in 17 games to date, but he definitely has the speed and skill to improve his rate of production as he continues to grow as a pro.