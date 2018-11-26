Bjork is slated to re-enter the Bruins' lineup Monday night against the Maple Leafs.

Bjork is on track to skate on the Bruins' third line with Joakim Nordstrom and Noel Acciari after being a healthy scratch for the team's last two games. The 22-year-old has just one goal and three points in 19 games to date, but Bjork has the wheels and puck skills to make more of an offensive impact as the season rolls along.