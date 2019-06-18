Bruins' Anders Bjork: Bouncing back well
Bjork has progressed well since undergoing shoulder surgery in January, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. "Anders is doing really well from a recovery standpoint, had his shoulder, the same shoulder, done again, but has taken the necessary time,"GM Don Sweeney noted Monday of the young forward, who has been slowed by shoulder injuries over the past two seasons.
Sweeney added that the 22-year-old will be "full bore" when training camp rolls around, meaning that health won't be an impediment with regard to Bjork's quest to open up the 2019-20 season with the big club. The 2014 fifth-rounder saw action in 20 games with the Bruins last season, logging a goal and three points. He fared better at the AHL level, with 10 points in 13 contests for Providence, and if he's truly past his shoulder woes, Bjork -- who brings skating speed and quick hands to the table -- can make a run at a top-six role with Boston.
