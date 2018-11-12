Bruins' Anders Bjork: Breaks scoreless streak
Bjork snapped a ten-game scoring drought with an assist on Sunday during a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The new Bruins third line of Danton Heinen, Jakoc Forsbacka-Karlsson and Bjork were impressive in their weekend debut. On top of their goal during Sunday's win, Bjork rang two off the post as he came close to scoring his second goal of the season.
