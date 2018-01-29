Bjork was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

The Notre Dame product was only briefly sent down, due to the NHL All-Star break, but returns to Boston with Brad Marchand set to watch the next four games from the press box while he serves a suspension for elbowing. Based on the lines that skated together in Monday's practice, Bjork appears set for third-line duties with Riley Nash and David Backes. Bjork has had difficulty establishing a foothold in professional hockey, but playing on a line with two hardworking players like Nash and Backes could serve to open up opportunities for the gifted rookie.