Bruins' Anders Bjork: Cashes in on breakaway
Bjork scored his fourth goal of the season in an 8-1 blowout of Montreal on Tuesday.
Sean Kuraly forced a turnover and backhanded a pass to Bjork, who took it in alone and scored the goal that knocked Carey Price out of the game. Bjork has added the goal-scoring depth the Bruins were looking for with five points in 16 games.
