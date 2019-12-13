Bruins' Anders Bjork: Chips in assist
Bjork picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
With just over three minutes left in the game, Bjork threw the puck on goal and John Moore put home the rebound to bring the Bruins within one, but the B's were unable to tie the game. Bjork has played well for the B's, but offense has been hard to come by, scoring five goals and nine points in 25 games. He is still waivers exempt, so he may end up back with AHL Providence once Kevan Miller (kneecap) and Karson Kuhlman (leg) return from injury.
