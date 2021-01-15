Bjork saw work on a line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron during Friday's practice.

As did Jack Studnicka, who worked on the Bruins' first line in Thursday's season opener. That said, Bjork who showed some spark while logging 13:56 worth of ice time in the contest working on the third line, could potentially ascend to the team's top line Saturday against New Jersey, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com, such an outcome could hinge on the status of Craig Smith (lower body), who Bjork subbed in for Thursday.