Bruins' Anders Bjork: Could play Saturday
Bjork (upper body) went through a full practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bjork will travel with the Bruins, who play in Philadelphia on Saturday, as will fellow banged-up forward, David Krejci. Of the two, Bjork appears more likely to suit up for the contest. Bjork, who last played on Nov. 11, has logged three goals and nine points in 16 games to date, while holding his own in a top-six role for the B's. The 21-year-old is still developing as a pro, but his speed and puck skills are already evident, and as long as he continues to see ice time with quality linemates, he'll merit fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...