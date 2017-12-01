Bjork (upper body) went through a full practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bjork will travel with the Bruins, who play in Philadelphia on Saturday, as will fellow banged-up forward, David Krejci. Of the two, Bjork appears more likely to suit up for the contest. Bjork, who last played on Nov. 11, has logged three goals and nine points in 16 games to date, while holding his own in a top-six role for the B's. The 21-year-old is still developing as a pro, but his speed and puck skills are already evident, and as long as he continues to see ice time with quality linemates, he'll merit fantasy consideration.