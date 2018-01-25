Bruins' Anders Bjork: Could work on Bergeron line Thursday night
Bjork worked on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak at Thursday morning's optional skate.
With Brad Marchand having been suspended for five games, Bjork was recalled by the Bruins and from the look of things the 21-year-old forward will probably have a chance to work on the team's top line starting Thursday night against the Senators. If that's the case, Bjork -- who has logged 12 points in 28 games at the NHL level this season -- has a nice opportunity to get back into a groove with the big club. After making the team out of the gate, and not looking out of place early on, Bjork's play plateaued to the point that he was sent to the AHL earlier this month in order to garner some regular ice time. Bjork's speed and offensive instincts remain his calling card and opportunity knocks while Marchand is out.
