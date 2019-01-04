Bruins' Anders Bjork: Day-to-day
Bjork is day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body/shoulder injury during this past Sunday's game against Hershey, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Bjork was not recalled by the Bruins for the recent Winter Classic, which was played at Notre Dame Stadium, but it's no lock that the young forward would have been summoned for the contest (at his alma mater) if he had been healthy, based on previous comments by Boston coach Bruce Cassidy. Once Bjork is healthy, he could be a candidate for a call-up, with Joakim Nordstrom slated to miss time with a leg injury. In 13 games for AHL Providence this season, Bjork has logged a goal and 10 points.
