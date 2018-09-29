Bjork (shoulder) will finally return to action, drawing in against the visiting Flyers on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Bjork was originally expected to play Wednesday, but the Bruins ended up scratching him from what turned out to be a 3-2 overtime home loss to the Red Wings. The Wisconsin native produced four goals and eight assists over 30 regular-season games in 2017-18. He'll look to seize a full-time role this time around.