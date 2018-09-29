Bruins' Anders Bjork: Debuting in preseason finale
Bjork (shoulder) will finally return to action, drawing in against the visiting Flyers on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Bjork was originally expected to play Wednesday, but the Bruins ended up scratching him from what turned out to be a 3-2 overtime home loss to the Red Wings. The Wisconsin native produced four goals and eight assists over 30 regular-season games in 2017-18. He'll look to seize a full-time role this time around.
More News
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Takes some contact Sunday•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Will make appearance in charity game•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Anticipating training camp return•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Out six months after shoulder surgery•
-
Bruins' Anders Bjork: Still not practicing•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...