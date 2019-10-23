Bruins' Anders Bjork: Demoted to minors
Bjork was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday as a salary cap savings, but could be recalled ahead of Saturday's matchup with St. Louis, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
In his first game of the year, Bjork notched four shots, one hit and one block in 13:17 of action versus Toronto on Tuesday. The Bruins are hard up against the cap and could use a few days of savings by dropping the winger down to the minors. The health of Joakim Nordstrom could impact whether Bjork plays on Saturday, though the 23-year-old may play regardless.
