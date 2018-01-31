Bruins' Anders Bjork: Doubtful for Thursday
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Bjork (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Blues.
While the report refers to the young winger as day-to-day, it looks like Bjork will miss Thursday's game, at the very least. Assuming that's the case, look for Peter Cehlarik to work in Bjork's place on the Bruins' third line against St. Louis.
