Bjork notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Bjork entered Friday on a six-game point drought, but he picked up a helper on Charlie Coyle's first-period tally. The 23-year-old winger has 19 points, 65 shots and 40 hits through 54 contests this year, his first full campaign with the Bruins.