Bruins' Anders Bjork: Expected to play Wednesday
Bjork (shoulder) is slated to appear in his first postseason contest against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Bjork -- who was just recently cleared for contact -- is facing an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster after missing the bulk of training camp. The youngster will have to hold off challenges from camp invitees Lee Stempniak and Daniel Winnik if he wants to avoid being sent down to the minors.
