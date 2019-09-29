Bjork is expected to begin the season with AHL Providence, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bjork, whose last two seasons were derailed by shoulder surgeries, actually had a strong training camp/preseason, but this anticipated move would be made in the name of getting the speedy young forward some high-leverage ice time out of the gate this season. If Bjork continues to play the way he has of late and gets his scoring mojo back at the AHL level, an in-season call-up would seem inevitable.