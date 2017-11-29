Bruins' Anders Bjork: Eyeing return Saturday
Bjork (undisclosed) continued skating Wednesday and there's a "possibility" that he'll play against the Flyers on Saturday.
The Wisconsin native has missed the last six games and won't play Wednesday versus the Lightning, but it does sound like he's not far from a return. Bjork's been averaging 1:30 of power-play ice time this year, but the long-awaited return of David Backes (illness) will help the B's until Bjork comes back himself.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...