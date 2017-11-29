Bjork (undisclosed) continued skating Wednesday and there's a "possibility" that he'll play against the Flyers on Saturday.

The Wisconsin native has missed the last six games and won't play Wednesday versus the Lightning, but it does sound like he's not far from a return. Bjork's been averaging 1:30 of power-play ice time this year, but the long-awaited return of David Backes (illness) will help the B's until Bjork comes back himself.