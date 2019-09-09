Bruins' Anders Bjork: Garners praise from general manager
Bjork drew praise from GM Don Sweeney on Monday, who told Bruins beat writer Mark Divver "Anders had two strong games" and "was pretty noticeable."
Bjork has been hampered by shoulder injuries in each of the past two campaigns, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into 2019-20, and will be in the running for a spot on the Bruins' Opening Night roster during training camp. If he's able to crack the roster, Bjork could see top-six minutes with the big club, which would make him a player worth monitoring during the first few weeks of the campaign as a potential waiver pickup.
