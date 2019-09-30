Bjork has been assigned to AHL Providence.

The speedy forward had a strong preseason, but with the Bruins boasting good depth up front, he'll head to the minors for now, where he'll see ample ice time out of the gate this season. Once injuries or slumps hit the big club, however, we expect Bjork to earn a recall. Additionally, it's plausible that as the season rolls along, the skilled winger could end up working in a top-six role for Boston at some point.