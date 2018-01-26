Play

The Bruins assigned Bjork to AHL Providence on Friday.

The Bruins don't play again until Tuesday against the Ducks due to the NHL's all-star break, so Bjork will head to the bus league to continue playing while the big club is on hiatus. The 21-year-old forward will likely be recalled by Boston prior to Tuesday's tilt.

