Bruins' Anders Bjork: Healthy for training camp
Bjork, who turned in strong effort at the 2019 Prospects Challenge, is healthy heading into training camp, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. "He's ready to go," Sweeney said of the young forward, who is bouncing back from shoulder surgery. "His weight's fully returned. His strength's fully returned."
Shoulder injuries have derailed each of Bjork's first two pro campaigns, but he has the speed and skill to push for a top six role with the Bruins, if he can stay healthy. With an ability to play either wing, the 22-year-old could emerge as a fantasy sleeper if he's able to maintain the positive momentum he's built, as training camp progresses. Over the course of 50 NHL games, Bjork has recorded a modest total of five goals and 15 points, but he has plenty of untapped potential and this could be the year the Notre Dame product parlays that into a regular job with the big club.
